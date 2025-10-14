MNS students’ wing members booked for entering ABVP office in Pune: Police

A first information report (FIR) was filed against at least 35 members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) students’ wing for allegedly barging into the office of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Sadashiv Peth on Monday afternoon, police said. According to Vishrambaug police, the incident took place around 3:30pm at the ABVP office. (Representative file photo)

According to the complaint filed by Sanjivani Kasabe, the group illegally entered the ABVP office, abused and assaulted her and another member, Sarthak Velapure. When they were asked to leave, the accused allegedly vandalised the premises, pasted a poster of the Akhil Bharatiya MNS in the office, and locked it from outside.

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone 1) Krushikesh Rawale on Tuesday said,

“Following the Wadia College poster controversy, some members of the MNS students’ wing forcefully entered the ABVP office. They allegedly locked it and pasted their posters inside. Based on the complaint, we have registered an FIR and further investigation is underway.” No injuries were reported in the incident.

A case has been registered at Vishrambaug police station under sections 331(1), 189(2), 191(2), 324(4), 115(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 37(1), 37(3), and 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Police said efforts are on to identify all those involved and ascertain the reason behind the confrontation.