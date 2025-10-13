Seat-sharing talks going well: MNS, Sena (UBT) leaders

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday paid a visit to his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, Matoshree. The MNS chief – accompanied by his mother Kunda, sister Jaywanti and her family – spent more than two half hours at Matoshree, in what was the sixth meeting between the two cousins amid growing speculation about the two parties jointly contesting the upcoming local body polls, including to the prestigious Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray addressed a rally jointly, after a gap of nearly 20 years, on July 5, against the introduction of Hindi as a third language in schools in the state (HT Photo)

“The frequent meetings seek to inculcate the feeling among ground-level workers that decisions regarding seat distribution and allocation for the upcoming polls will be taken at the highest level,” a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader told Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity. “It will help the workers swallow the bitter pill if they are disgruntled with the seat-sharing deal.”

Talks between second-rung leaders of the two parties regarding seat-sharing for the upcoming polls were progressing smoothly, the leader added.

Speculations about the two estranged cousins coming together gained traction when they addressed a rally jointly, after a gap of nearly 20 years, on July 5, against the introduction of Hindi as a third language in schools in the state. Speaking during the rally, Uddhav said that he and Raj had come together to stay together.

Though neither party subsequently issued any official communication regarding an alliance, frequent meetings between the two cousins indicate their parties will jointly contest the BMC and other corporation elections, likely to be held in January, said sources.

On record, however, leaders of both Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS stressed that Sunday’s meeting was a family affair and any decision on the alliance would be announced by none other than the two cousins.

“My mother was with me,” Raj Thackeray told reporters after the meeting at Matoshree.

“It is important that family ties are becoming stronger and there is no political meaning to it,” MNS leader Nitin Sardesai said. “Both leaders are capable enough to take decisions about the alliance.”

Speaking along similar lines, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushama Andhare said, “It is a matter of joy for all of us if the brotherhood between the two is strengthened. Any decision about an alliance can only be taken and announced only by the two leaders.”

MNS leader Bala Nandgaokar said Raj Thackeray and other MNS workers had been celebrating Diwali at Shivaji Park for the past 12 years, and Sunday’s meeting may have been related to holding a joint celebration this year.

“Everybody will be happy if Diwali is celebrated together this time,” Nandgaonkar said.

Meanwhile, leaders from both parties told Hindustan Times, on condition of anonymity, that talks regarding distribution of seats were progressing smoothly.

“The second-rung leadership of the two parties have held a series of meetings over the past three months. They will first arrive at the number of seats to be contested by each party, then take a call on which party will contest which seat,” said a Shiv Sena leader.

Since the voter base of both parties was common, the leaders were taking extra precaution to ensure that there would be no bitterness among party workers at local level over the seat-sharing deal.