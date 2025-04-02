MNS urges Sambhajinagar collector to end govt funding for Aurangzeb’s tomb

Following Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s remarks during a recent religious function, urging a stop to the government’s expenditure on Aurangzeb’s tomb, the party workers on Tuesday met the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district collector to reinforce the demand. The party supporters also demanded to install a board near the tomb mentioning that the Mughal emperor buried here wanted to kill a thought called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. (HT PHOTO)

The party workers submitted a memorandum to district collector Dilip Swami stating their opposition to government expenditure on maintenance or beautification of the tomb. The party supporters also demanded to install a board near the tomb mentioning that the Mughal emperor buried here wanted to kill a thought called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Sumit Khambekar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district head, MNS, said, “We have also demanded installation of CCTV cameras in the area to record visitors. The party also want authorities to organise school tours to the tomb site to educate the next generation about the country’s history.”

Swami said, “We will forward the letter to the higher authority.”

Meanwhile, some right-wing outfits have demanded the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.