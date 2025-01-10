Modern College land to be used for road widening plan at SPPU Chowk area

PUNE The Pashan-side ramp of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Chowk flyover – work on which is currently underway – needs road widening toward the Ganesh Khind Road campus of Modern College. The traffic police have consulted with the Modern College authorities for the road widening work. Official said Pashan-side ramp of SPPU Chowk flyover needs road widening towards Ganesh Khind Road campus of Modern College. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

Additional commissioner of police Manoj Patil reviewed the work Wednesday evening and said, “One of the major ramps of the flyover will come down here on the road near Modern College. Till this ramp lands on the road, the metro work cannot be completed. Once the ramp lands on the road, widening of the road on one side will be carried out.”

“Around 2.5 to 3 metres will be widened toward the Modern College campus. Currently, it is one-way traffic but in future when the flyover work gets completed, it will be two-way traffic. Hence, we need to think about the future scenario. Accordingly, we are planning to work on it along with the other government agencies involved,” Patil said.

“We have also given the proposal for the widening of the road near the Raj Bhavan side but it has not yet got official approval. But we are hopeful that the metro work will be completed by this year and citizens will get a better commuting experience on this road,” Patil said.

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is constructing a two-tier flyover at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Chowk on Ganesh Khind Road. There is heavy traffic congestion on this road as the earlier flyover was demolished by the government and now, along with the Pune Metro line work, another new flyover is coming up at the Chowk. The work is in the final stage and will be completed by September this year.”

Gajanan Ekbote, chairman of Progressive Education Society (PES) under which the Modern College campus runs, said, “Earlier, we had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the PMRDA for the widening of the road and already, we have given 2,400 square feet of our campus land for it. Now again, some inspection was carried out at the Chowk and we will have a meeting with the police and PMRDA about it. We always cooperate with everyone and the government agencies…”