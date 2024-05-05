 Modi doesn’t think about country from broader perspective: Sharad Pawar - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Modi doesn’t think about country from broader perspective: Sharad Pawar

ByAbhay Khairnar
May 05, 2024 05:38 AM IST

Pawar participated in a rally organised in support of his daughter and sitting Baramati MP Supriya Sule. Baramati goes to polls on May 7 during the third phase of general elections

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t think of the country from a broader perspective and has failed to keep his promises. Pawar participated in a rally organised in support of his daughter and sitting Baramati MP Supriya Sule. Baramati goes to polls on May 7 during the third phase of general elections.” PM Modi doesn’t think about the country from a broader perspective and doesn’t keep his promises. Chief Ministers are put behind bars which is wrong. (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal is a fine leader and he has done many good things,” Pawar added.

Sensing a close fight for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, the senior Pawar is holding multiple rallies to woo the voters. (HT PHOTO)
Sensing a close fight for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, the senior Pawar is holding multiple rallies to woo the voters. (HT PHOTO)

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 and is currently lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Pawar reiterated his praise for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and targeted Modi for calling him a “shehzada” (prince).”We never brought politics in developmental projects. We have no problem with Modi visiting multiple locations but everywhere he is criticising Rahul Gandhi. To understand the problems of people, Rahul conducted a campaign (yatra). Rahul’s grandmother (Indira Gandhi) and father (Rajeev Gandhi) were killed while serving the nation (as prime ministers),” he said.

Meanwhile, Pawar is set to hold rallies at Bhor, Indapur and Baramati on Sunday. Sensing a close fight for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, the senior Pawar is holding multiple rallies to woo the voters. (With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Modi doesn’t think about country from broader perspective: Sharad Pawar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On