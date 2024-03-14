 Mohan Joshi meets Vasant More, urges him to join Congress - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Mohan Joshi meets Vasant More, urges him to join Congress

Mohan Joshi meets Vasant More, urges him to join Congress

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 14, 2024 08:38 AM IST

Congress leader Mohan Joshi urged Vasant More to join the party, praising his work and network. More is considering offers from various parties to contest Lok Sabha elections.

A day after Vasant More quit the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Congress leader Mohan Joshi on Wednesday met him at the former’s office and urged him to the national party.

Vasant More, who is keen to contest the Lok Sabha election, resigned from the party on Tuesday. (HT FILE)
Praising More’s work and network, Joshi said that the Congress will benefit by his inclusion.

“I have requested him to join the Congress and contribute to strengthening the party in Pune. More has been a political activist working on the ground for many years,” said Joshi

“Many leaders from different political parties have offered to join their outfit. I will announce my decision in two days,” said More.

More, who is keen to contest the Lok Sabha election, resigned from the party on Tuesday. The three-time PMC corporator is known to have influence in Katraj, the southern part of the city.

