Mohol downplays political angle to Ajit Pawar face-off

Union minister of state for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Sunday said that the forthcoming elections of the Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA) will be conducted in a “friendly and sportive atmosphere”, even as a direct contest shapes up between him and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar for the post of MOA president.

The election, scheduled for November 2, will see around 60 voters - two representatives each from three affiliated organisations - elect the new president. Pawar, who has already served three consecutive terms as MOA president, is seeking a fourth. Mohol, a first-time contender, has entered the fray through the wrestling federation, while Pawar has filed his nomination via the kabaddi association.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Mohol downplayed the political undertones of the contest. “This is not a rivalry but a democratic process within the sports fraternity. The election will be conducted in a friendly spirit,” he said. “The Mahayuti alliance and sports are two different things—this should not be viewed through a political lens.”

Both Pawar and Mohol filed their nominations earlier this month, and with the last date for withdrawal having passed on Saturday, a direct face-off between the two leaders is confirmed.

The election, which pits a state deputy chief minister against a Union minister, has drawn considerable attention in political and sporting circles alike, given the high profile of both contenders.

The MOA serves as the apex body governing multi-sport events and athlete development in the state. Its upcoming general body meeting will oversee the election process and formal declaration of results in early November.