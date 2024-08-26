 Mohol gives proposal to CM to name Pune airport after Sant Tukaram Maharaj - Hindustan Times
Mohol gives proposal to CM to name Pune airport after Sant Tukaram Maharaj

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Aug 27, 2024 06:08 AM IST

Mohol met Shinde and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Sunday and requested them to forward the proposal to the central government

Pune Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) and minister of state for cooperation and civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol has given a proposal to Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde to name Lohegaon airport after Sant Tukaram Maharaj.

The villagers of Lohegaon and warkari communities have also expressed the desire to name the airport after the sant, Mohol said. (HT PHOTO)
(HT PHOTO)

Mohol met Shinde and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Sunday and requested them to forward the proposal to the central government.

“The state government has been positive about the proposal and agreed to send it to the central government. Lohegaon, where the airport is located, was Sant Tukaram Maharaj’s mother’s village. The villagers of Lohegaon and warkari communities have also expressed the desire to name the airport after the sant,” he said.

Pawar on Monday said, “As the airport comes under the defence department, the Centre will take the final decision.”

Pune
