Mohol, Rasne to hold meeting with Ganesh mandals

PUNE: With differences emerging among various Ganesh mandals over the schedule of the upcoming immersion procession, Pune MP and minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol and Kasba MLA Hemant Rasne will soon hold meetings with the groups to resolve the matter. Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol and Kasba MLA Hemant Rasne will hold meetings with Ganesh mandals over schedule of upcoming immersion procession. (HT FILE)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed Mohol and Rasne to engage with the mandals and work out a consensus. The dispute centres on a proposal from some mandals to begin their immersion processions before the Manache Ganpati, breaking with a tradition that has been followed for over a century.

“We will resolve the issue through dialogue. We are confident of finding a mutually acceptable solution,” said Mohol.

Traditionally, the procession begins with the Manache Panch Ganpati—the five revered mandals—followed by other mandals in a sequence that extends the event for more than 24 hours. This year, the Mandai Ganesh and Bhau Rangari Ganpati mandals have announced plans to start their processions immediately after the Manache Panch Ganpati, and during daytime only, seeking assistance from the police to implement the change.

Following these announcements, other prominent mandals, including Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, also indicated interest in moving up their schedule, prompting smaller mandals to demand similar preference.