Monday Musings: Ranade’s removal and questions of leadership in higher education

Pune: The removal of economist Ajit Ranade as vice-chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) has sparked questions that extend beyond his qualifications. While the fact-finding committee deemed his appointment “legally untenable” for not meeting the University Grants Commission (UGC) criteria, the action raises larger issues about qualifications and expectations from university leaders, especially in modern institutions navigating changing educational paradigms. Under Ajit Ranade’s leadership, GIPE witnessed significant developments — new programmes, improved infrastructure and increased academic engagement. (HT)

Ranade’s track record is, without question, exemplary. With a PhD from Brown University (US); degrees from premier Indian institutes like the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad; Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay; and leadership roles in the corporate world, his qualifications appear more than sufficient for a modern academic leader. Under his leadership, GIPE witnessed significant developments — new programmes, improved infrastructure, and increased academic engagement. Yet, the sticking point remains his lack of 10 years of teaching experience as a professor, a UGC-mandated requirement for the role of vice-chancellor.

The question arises: Should this rigid academic experience be the sole criterion for appointing a V-C in today’s rapidly evolving educational landscape?

Universities today are no longer insular academic environments. They are evolving into dynamic entities, connected to industry, international collaborations, and policy think tanks. Ranade’s corporate experience and exposure to global economic issues positioned him as someone capable of bridging these gaps.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 advocates a shift in higher education, emphasising skill-based learning, industry-academia collaboration, and a broadening of leadership roles to meet societal needs. Can therefore a question not be asked whether bringing in diverse experiences, even from non-traditional backgrounds, will benefit institutions.

One wonders whether the strict adherence to UGC norms might sometimes stifle innovation in leadership, particularly when someone like Ranade is poised to bring substantial reforms to the institution. His tenure, although incomplete, saw significant achievements — new master’s programmes, heritage building restorations, and research into key issues like the Maratha reservation.

The role of a vice-chancellor, particularly in a specialised institute like the 94-year-old GIPE, should ideally balance academic rigour with forward-thinking leadership. The NEP itself suggests that educational leaders need to evolve, focusing on bringing diverse perspectives into universities to ensure they remain relevant to the demands of today’s society and economy. Leadership should not be limited to experience within the confines of academia alone.

That said, rules and regulations are the pillars of governance in any institution. The question of Ranade’s removal stems not from his capability but from procedural oversights that perhaps should have been addressed at the time of his appointment. The incident highlights the delicate balancing act between adhering to regulations and fostering progressive leadership.

As a bystander, one cannot help but reflect on whether modern educational leadership needs a more nuanced approach. Yes, experience as a professor brings a deep understanding of academia, but does it always prepare someone for the complex administrative, financial, and external pressures that come with running a modern university?

Ranade’s removal highlights the need for a broader debate. Should UGC norms evolve to reflect the diverse leadership roles needed in the current educational landscape? How can institutions like GIPE continue to innovate without being hamstrung by bureaucratic rules? And most importantly, how do we ensure that the best minds, whether from academia or the professional world, can contribute to shaping the future of higher education?

Ranade’s contributions to GIPE are undeniable, but his departure offers an opportunity for reflection — not just on the specific rules he didn’t meet but on the larger question of what kind of leadership our universities need moving forward.

Yogesh Joshi can be contacted at yogesh.joshi@htlive.com