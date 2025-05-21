Monsoon preparedness: Prithviraj visits Ambil Odha

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP visited Ambil Odha (stream) to review monsoon preparedness works. Prithviraj instructed the civic administration to complete nullah clearing and drain cleaning before monsoon. (HT)

In September 2019, heavy rainfall caused the Ambil Odha stream to overflow, resulting in flash floods that claimed the lives of 26 people.

Prithviraj instructed the civic administration to complete nullah clearing and drain cleaning before monsoon.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ashwini Kadam, who was present during the civic chief’s review meet, said, “The state government had approved funds to construct compound wall along the stream, but it remained unused as the administration did not spend it.”

Pune Member of Parliament (MP) and minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol said, “The civic body has taken steps to widen the stream and there has been no flash flood incident since 2019.”

Meanwhile, Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale on Monday visited Vishrantwadi and Yerawada area to review of pre-monsoon works.