Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Monsoon preparedness: Prithviraj visits Ambil Odha

ByHT Correspondent
May 21, 2025 07:10 AM IST

In September 2019, heavy rainfall caused the Ambil Odha stream to overflow, resulting in flash floods that claimed the lives of 26 people

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP visited Ambil Odha (stream) to review monsoon preparedness works.

Prithviraj instructed the civic administration to complete nullah clearing and drain cleaning before monsoon. (HT)
Prithviraj instructed the civic administration to complete nullah clearing and drain cleaning before monsoon. (HT)

In September 2019, heavy rainfall caused the Ambil Odha stream to overflow, resulting in flash floods that claimed the lives of 26 people.

Prithviraj instructed the civic administration to complete nullah clearing and drain cleaning before monsoon.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ashwini Kadam, who was present during the civic chief’s review meet, said, “The state government had approved funds to construct compound wall along the stream, but it remained unused as the administration did not spend it.”

Pune Member of Parliament (MP) and minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol said, “The civic body has taken steps to widen the stream and there has been no flash flood incident since 2019.”

Meanwhile, Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale on Monday visited Vishrantwadi and Yerawada area to review of pre-monsoon works.

News / Cities / Pune / Monsoon preparedness: Prithviraj visits Ambil Odha
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On