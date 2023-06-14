Wait for monsoon continues in Pune, good showers expected first week of July

PUNE: While the southwest monsoon reached the southern border and some parts of Konkan as late as June 11, its progress has ground to a halt within a week of its onset. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, conditions for advancement of the monsoon in Maharashtra will be favourable not before June 18 to 20.

Currently, Pune city is experiencing cloudy weather with a dip in temperature. (KALPESH NUKTE/ HT PHOTO)

K S Hosalikar, head of climate research and services, IMD Pune, said, “Progression of the monsoon has ground to a halt for the last three to four days. However, conditions seem to be favourable for its advancement between June 18 and 20. During this time, the monsoon is expected to cover some more areas in the state.”

Vineet Kumar, former researcher with IITM, said, “This year, the monsoon itself is weak and the cyclone (Biparjoy) has created a hurdle for its advancement by pulling up the moisture in the atmosphere. The monsoon is expected to advance in Maharashtra after June 17. However, Pune can expect good showers only in the first week of July.”

Currently, Pune city is experiencing cloudy weather with a dip in temperature. On Wednesday, Shivajinagar logged a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius. Some parts of Pune district are also seeing pre-monsoon showers however the monsoon has not yet arrived. Delay in the onset of the monsoon will mainly impact the agricultural sector and the IMD has already advised farmers not to undertake sowing before the district receives good monsoon showers.

