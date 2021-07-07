Monsoon to revive from July 9 in Pune

PUNE As Pune has seen hotter days with intense rainfall spell over the last few days, Meteorologists said that it was due to the local instability of weather over the city.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune, said that the Southwest Monsoon is weak and the temperature during the day is seeing a rise as there is heating of the earth’s surface.

“The monsoon is likely to be active from July 9 in Maharashtra and Pune.Ghat areas may have received isolated heavy rainfall. Along with Pune, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan and Goa and Vidarbha will also receive monsoon rainfall as the monsoon current will get strong,” said Kashyapi.

So far, between June 1 and July 7, rainfall in Pune was at 163 millimeters (mm), 17.1 mm deficient as per IMD.

Shivajinagar on Wednesday reported a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees warmer than normal.

Lohegaon reported a maximum of 34.1 degrees Celsius, 5.1 degrees Celsius warmer than normal.

Temperatures across the State have seen a rise as well. The highest maximum temperature reported on Wednesday, was 40 degrees Celsius at Akola, and the lowest minimum temperature reported was 18.3 degrees Celsius in Mahabaleshwar.

Kashyapi said that this is due to local instability.

“There is a huge cloud cover over Pune as per models of Wednesday evening. There is mixture in the air due to the flow of westerlies. This inflow of moisture is likely to increase by 10 per cent in the next few days. There is high moisture and rise in temperature which is causing local instability. In the afternoon time there is formatting of cumulus clouds followed by cumulonimbus clouds, because of which there is thunder and lightning,” said Kashyapi.

“Due to the strengthening of the Southwest Monsoon over the Arabian Sea there is a likely formation of a low pressure area over west-central Bay of Bengal around July 11. Due to this, enhanced rainfall activity is very likely along the west coast from July 9 onwards. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, and Kerala and Mahe, between July 9 and July 11,” said IMD officials.