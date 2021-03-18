Senior citizens on front foot in Pune city vaccine drive

At least 93,721 senior citizens (above 60 years of age) have taken the Covid vaccine between March 1 to March 18, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). However, during the same period, the number of beneficiaries between the age group of 45 years and 59 years with comorbidities is only 17,332.

Experts suggest that patients with comorbidities should get vaccinated as soon as possible as they are high-risk patients just like senior citizens.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra Chapter, said that there is less awareness among beneficiaries who are between the age of 45 years and 59 years.

“The list of 20 comorbidities shared by the central government excludes many beneficiaries. Also, not every beneficiary is aware that they are eligible to get a vaccine under particular comorbidity. For example, not many people are aware that persons with disabilities are also included in the list of comorbidities. There should be more awareness among the general public to get more people vaccinated,” said Bhondwe.

He further added that vaccination centres should be increased and many should start 24/7 vaccination.

“This will help working professionals get vaccinated sooner. Also, many private hospitals have the staff and infrastructure to start the 24/7 vaccination. This will help beneficiaries across the society in getting vaccinated,” said Dr Bhondwe.

Ketan Kulkarni, a 54-year beneficiary with comorbidities said that despite booking a slot for vaccination, the process has taken the whole working day.

“Earlier, I applied for the slot on Sunday. But there was no vaccination drive, so I had to come on the weekday. I had to apply for a half-day leave as my slot was booked for noon. But then I extended my leave for the rest of the day as the process was taking a lot of time. There is a need to start vaccination post office hours, as it will make the process hassle-free for working professionals,” said Kulkarni.

He further added that he has to take another day off to vaccinate his parents who are senior citizens.

Speaking about the low turnout for comorbid patients, PMC officials said that there is no data as to how many beneficiaries fall in the age group of 45 to 59 years with comorbidities.

“There is no concrete data about the numbers as the beneficiaries have not registered with us like the healthcare workers (HCW’s) and the frontline workers (FLW’s). But the numbers show that the vaccination is less,” said a PMC official on condition of anonymity.

As of March 18, at least 41,864 HCWs have received their first jab. Whereas, only 27,706 frontline workers have received their first dose of the vaccine.