More than 100% HCWs vaccinated in city, PCMC on Monday
Pune: On Monday, 1,745 healthcare workers (HCW) got vaccinated for Covid against the targeted 1,500 beneficiaries taking the average percentage of beneficiaries on the day to 116% in Pune city. Pimpri-Chinchwad also reported more than the target, as 118% beneficiaries got vaccinated. Pune rural, however, reported 77% of beneficiaries being inoculated on Monday. Only one minor adverse effect post vaccination was reported in the district.
As per the report published by the district health office, on Monday, Pune city reported vaccination at the 15 session sites. Only four of these sites reported less than 100% vaccination. Deenanath Mangeshkar reported 300% of beneficiaries being inoculated against the set target. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) vaccinated 1,063 beneficiaries against the set target of 900.
Pune rural saw 1,690 beneficiaries vaccinated of the 2,200 set target. In the district, of the targeted 4,600 beneficiaries, 4,498 got vaccinated on Monday taking the average percentage to 98%.
Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Jagtap said, “Around 65 thousand frontline workers have been registered from Pune city for Covid registration in the next round. We await instructions from the state on vaccinating the frontline workers.”
A senior civic official from the health department said, “We have delayed the vaccination process because the link for the Co-WIN app is not activated yet.”
