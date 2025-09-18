Moshi society will not allow political leaders to campaign during future elections if water crisis not solved

Ahead of the municipal elections, residents of Lotus Nandanvan Society in Moshi have taken a strong stance against their longstanding water crisis, stating that no political leader or party worker will be allowed to campaign in their society during any future election if the issue is not resolved in the next few days. Despite heavy rain and full reservoirs, the society has been forced to purchase four to five water tankers every day, members said. (HT)

The society, with over 172 flats, has been facing an acute water shortage for the past two to three years. Despite heavy rain and full reservoirs, the society has been forced to purchase four to five water tankers every day, members said.

Furthermore, repeated complaints to the water supply department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have borne no fruit. Residents blame what they call the department’s ‘careless and unplanned management’ for failure to provide even a basic necessity like water.

The Chikhali-Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation (CMPCHSF) has also intervened after receiving the complaint. The chairman of the federation, Sanjeevan Sangale, personally brought PCMC junior engineer Chetan Devre to inspect the situation on-site. After reviewing the problem, Devre assured residents that adequate water supply will be restored within the next two or three days.”

The federation has further announced that if the PCMC fails to act quickly, it will organise a ‘Handa Morcha’ (empty pot protest) against the municipal corporation. In addition, the federation has warned that political parties will face a total boycott in society for all future elections if the crisis persists.

However, residents remain sceptical. “Local leaders only give promises but take no real action. Even during the rainy season, we have to buy tanker water. If this continues, we will have no choice but to march to the PCMC office with our women carrying empty water pots,” Sangale said.

Meanwhile, a senior PCMC official on request of anonymity, said, “A site visit at the society was conducted by the water department team on Wednesday. The issue has been discussed in detail with the society residents. The survey has been completed, and it has been decided to install a new water supply line. The work to install the new water line will be completed in the next eight days.”