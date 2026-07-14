Moshi tragedy: PCMC relieves 2 engineers of key responsibilities

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Monday removed two senior engineers from key responsibilities pending an inquiry into the Moshi garbage depot tragedy that claimed nine lives. Both officials have been asked to submit written explanations with supporting documents by 5 pm on July 15. (PTI)

Municipal commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi withdrew the responsibilities of chief engineer Sanjay Narayan Kulkarni, who headed the environment engineering department, and executive engineer Yogesh Sopan Alhat, who supervised field operations at the depot.

Both officials have been asked to submit written explanations with supporting documents by 5 pm on July 15.

The administrative action follows show-cause notices issued to both officials, holding them prima facie responsible for alleged lapses in monitoring operations at the Moshi garbage depot, in enforcing safety measures, and in supervising the waste-to-energy contractor.

At 1:30 pm on July 8, a massive pile of garbage slid onto the administrative building of the waste-to-energy plant at the garbage depot. Twenty-three people were caught in the incident. Five employees managed to escape immediately, while rescue teams pulled out nine survivors from the collapsed structure during an 83-hour-long operation. Nine others reportedly died.

According to the notices, Kulkarni, as the department head, and Alhat, as the field officer, were responsible for reviewing the condition of garbage mounds, ensuring compliance with safety norms and monitoring day-to-day operations at the site. The civic administration alleged that despite these responsibilities, they failed to ensure preventive measures.

The notices also raise questions over the construction of the administrative building. While the original 2019 proposal envisaged a ground-plus-two-storey structure about 30 metres from the sanitary landfill, the revised approval granted in 2023 was only for a 500.59 sq m ground-floor building. However, the structure was allegedly built around 12 metres from the landfill, and two additional floors were constructed without permission.

The civic body has questioned whether the officials were aware of the unauthorised construction and why no action was initiated against the contractor despite the proximity of the building to the landfill.

The inquiry has also flagged alleged lapses in maintaining landfill slope stability, stormwater management, periodic risk assessment, inspections and implementation of safety measures under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

“The incident resulted in the death of nine workers. Despite holding sensitive positions related to public safety, you failed to exercise the expected diligence, keep senior officials informed and ensure compliance with safety norms,” the notices state.

“They have been asked to explain why strict disciplinary action and a departmental inquiry should not be initiated against them and why they should not be immediately suspended after fixing responsibility for the fatal accident,” Suryawanshi said.

The civic body has warned that failure to submit replies within the stipulated time or furnishing an unsatisfactory explanation would invite action under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act and the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.

Meanwhile, Kulkarni’s charge has been handed over to chief engineer Pramod Ombhase, while executive engineer Soham Nikam has taken over Alhat’s responsibilities until further orders.