Mother asked us not to let Ajit get isolated further: DCM’s sister

PUNE: Ajit Pawar, now facing a unique battle for the Baramati assembly seat, has gained support from relatives especially on his maternal side and from his two sisters unlike the Lok Sabha (LS) elections when most of the Pawar family aligned with Sharad Pawar. Besides Vijaya Patil, another sibling and cousin Rajni (in pic, right) have also joined Ajit Pawar’s campaign, with additional support coming from the maternal side of the family. (HT)

In the LS campaign, Ajit Pawar found himself largely isolated with only his immediate family—his wife Sunetra and sons Parth and Jay— supporting him. Many other relatives either remained neutral or supported Supriya Sule. This time though, Ajit Pawar’s two sisters have backed him over nephew Yugendra.

Ajit’s elder sister, Vijaya Patil, emphasised the family’s efforts to bridge the divide. “Our mother has asked us not to let Ajit get cornered or isolated further,” Patil said speaking to local media. As Baramati voters, we had decided to support Supriya for the LS and Ajit for the assembly, she said.

Besides Vijaya Patil, another sibling and cousin Rajni have also joined Ajit’s campaign, with additional support coming from the maternal side of the family. Patil expressed her mother’s distress over the contest within the family. “It pains her to see her son and grandson running against each other. No mother would want this. But as a family we agreed that for the LS, we would support Supriya and for the assembly, we would back Ajit Dada,” Patil said. Yugendra is Ajit’s elder brother Shrinivas’s son.

Asked about Sharad Pawar’s stance, Patil declined to comment directly. Sharad Pawar’s wife, Pratibha Pawar, is also seen in Yugendra’s campaign—an unusual move for her as historically, she has stayed away from active politics.

Patil spoke warmly of Ajit’s dedication to their mother. “Ajit has always been attentive to our mother’s needs, even when he’s away on tour. He checks on her constantly,” she shared.

Patil confirmed her family’s active involvement in Ajit’s campaign. “We and many others in Baramati believe that Supriya is right for the LS and Ajit Dada is best suited for the assembly,” Patil affirmed.

When asked about the prospect of reconciliation, Patil said, “We tried our best to avoid such a family contest, but politics is complicated. Family is family, and politics is separate.”