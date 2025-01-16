MP Medha Kulkarni discusses issues with employees during visit to Hindustan Antibiotics 

Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni on Wednesday visited Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL) in Pune and promised workers to call a meeting with Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Jagat Prakash Nadda to address their issues. Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni assured the staffers that Minister Nadda would address issues related to pharmaceutical manufacturing as well as the pending salary hike and arrears of the employees. (HT PHOTO)

Kulkarni had recently taken over the post of President of the HAL employees’ association. During her visit, the Rajya Sabha MP held a meeting with HAL managing director (MD) Neerja Saraf and other heads and discussed the issues of the company and the employees and then addressed a public meeting of the employees. She assured the staffers that Minister Nadda would address issues related to pharmaceutical manufacturing as well as the pending salary hike and arrears of the employees.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kulkarni wrote, “Hindustan Antibiotics is a seventy-year-old famous company in Pune district, and I will try to restore this company to its former glory and resolve the issues of its employees. During this meeting, I assured the staffers that the Minister will personally look into issues related to employees’ salaries.”