Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MP Medha Kulkarni discusses issues with employees during visit to Hindustan Antibiotics 

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 16, 2025 09:00 AM IST

During her visit, the Rajya Sabha MP held a meeting with HAL managing director (MD) Neerja Saraf and other heads and discussed the issues of the company and the employees and then addressed a public meeting of the employees

Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni on Wednesday visited Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL) in Pune and promised workers to call a meeting with Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Jagat Prakash Nadda to address their issues.  

Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni assured the staffers that Minister Nadda would address issues related to pharmaceutical manufacturing as well as the pending salary hike and arrears of the employees.  (HT PHOTO)
Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni assured the staffers that Minister Nadda would address issues related to pharmaceutical manufacturing as well as the pending salary hike and arrears of the employees.  (HT PHOTO)

Kulkarni had recently taken over the post of President of the HAL employees’ association. During her visit, the Rajya Sabha MP held a meeting with HAL managing director (MD) Neerja Saraf and other heads and discussed the issues of the company and the employees and then addressed a public meeting of the employees. She assured the staffers that Minister Nadda would address issues related to pharmaceutical manufacturing as well as the pending salary hike and arrears of the employees. 

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kulkarni wrote, “Hindustan Antibiotics is a seventy-year-old famous company in Pune district, and I will try to restore this company to its former glory and resolve the issues of its employees. During this meeting, I assured the staffers that the Minister will personally look into issues related to employees’ salaries.”  

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On