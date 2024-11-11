MPCB issues closure notice to private developer for violation of environmental norms 

On Friday, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) issued closure directions to a private developer in Mundhwa for alleged violations of environmental regulations. Officials said the directions were issued in accordance with the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1981. Following this, the MPCB officials inspected the site on October 11 and identified multiple violations of environmental norms. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The MPCB officials had received a complaint on October 3 from citizens claiming a violation of pollution norms by the construction firm at its construction site in Mundhwa. Following this, the MPCB officials inspected the site on October 11 and identified multiple violations of environmental norms.

During the inspection, officials observed several deficiencies. There were no covers provided for all material transfer points, nor was there proper barricading around the perimeter of the plot, which should be a minimum height of 20 feet or 5 feet above areas with free-falling air emissions. Besides, there were no water sprinklers and no chemical dust stabilisation agent spraying system around the interior perimeter of the RMC premises, officials said.

Furthermore, adequate tree planting had not been carried out, and there was no daily cleaning or removal of dust accumulation (both dry and wet) inside the plant using an industrial vacuum cleaner. There was also an absence of a two-level washing facility for transit mixture vehicles at the entry and exit points, among other violations, read the notice, a copy of which Hindustan Times has seen.

J S Salunkhe, regional officer of MPCB in Pune, informed that the board has requested the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) to disconnect the electric supply and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to disconnect the project’s water supply.

“The developer has been directed to stop manufacturing activities forthwith, failing which, the MPCB will have no option than to initiate appropriate legal action under the provisions of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981,” Salunkhe added.