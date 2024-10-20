MPCB issues directions to developer for alleged violations of green norms

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued proposed directions to a developer in Vimannagar area in the city for alleged violation of consent to operate and causing air and water pollution. As per officials, the developer has been given seven days to respond, explaining why their existing bank guarantee should not be forfeited and why stringent legal action should not be initiated against their construction project. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The proposed directions were issued on October 16 by the board as per the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

As per officials, the developer has been given seven days to respond, explaining why their existing bank guarantee should not be forfeited and why stringent legal action should not be initiated against their construction project.

JS Salunkhe, regional officer of MPCB in Pune, said, “The developer has been given seven days to respond to these directions. If they fail to do so, MPCB will take legal action against their construction project without any further notice.”

The MPCB had received complaints against the developer for allegedly violating the consent to operate norms and causing pollution.

The board received two written complaints from local residents on August 30 and September 9 this year.

Officials of the board conducted a site visit on September 20 to check the compliance of consent conditions. During the visit, it was found that there were no temporary sewage and municipal solid waste treatment facilities at the labour camp. Besides, groundwater was extracted without permission from the Central Ground Water Authority.

Furthermore, no adequate green belt was developed along the periphery of the construction project. Also, surpassing construction was conducted than the granted environmental clearance by the board. As a result, the MPCB, sub-regional officer, submitted a legal action proposal against the developer for these non-compliances.

“It has been observed that the developer failed to comply with the conditions stipulated in the consent granted by the board and the conditions of environmental clearance. They are discharging untreated or partially treated effluent, which is causing water pollution, besides air pollution in the environment,” said Salunkhe.