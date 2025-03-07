MPCB issues directions to MIDC for alleged pollution at Hinjewadi IT Park

PUNE: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Tuesday issued directions to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) for allegedly causing pollution by releasing untreated sewage into the river water and nullahs in Rajeev Gandhi Information Technology (IT) Park, Hinjewadi, officials said on Thursday. MPCB on Tuesday issued directions to MIDC for allegedly causing pollution by releasing untreated sewage into the river water and nullahs near Rajeev Gandhi Information Technology (IT) Park, Hinjewadi, officials said on Thursday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The MPCB on Tuesday directed the executive engineer, IT division, MIDC, to submit the ‘action taken report’ within seven weeks. The directions were issued following the recent legal action proposal submitted by the sub-regional officer, MPCB, and proposed direction issued by the board on November 8, 2024, officials said.

J S Salunkhe, regional officer, MPCB, Pune Region, said that the significant direction is to treat the sewage and reuse the water. “The MIDC is neglecting the norms and releasing untreated and partially treated sewage waste into rivers and nullahs. The MIDC is responsible for the effective implementation of environmental norms. We visited the location on Wednesday and they have started working on our directions,” said Salunkhe.

The MPCB has directed the MIDC to provide a full-fledged drainage network system to collect the sewage generated in their MIDC area and treat it in the Compact Sewage Treatment Plant (CSTP). All units of the CSTP should be functional round-the-clock and a disinfection system should be provided for the treated effluent. Besides, the MIDC should recycle or reuse the treated effluent for the secondary purpose as per the consent condition of the board, said the order, a copy of which Hindustan Times has seen.

As per MPCB officials, the CSTP provided by the MIDC in Hinjewadi IT Park is operating below capacity due to the lack of drainage network. The MIDC has not provided a disinfection system. Besides, partly treated water is being disposed into the Mula River, officials said.

Salunkhe further informed that the MIDC has been directed to repair and rectify the drainage network system to avoid accidental discharge due to the damaged drainage lines. “MIDC should maintain adequate mixed liquor suspended solids (MLSS) and conduct regular operation and maintenance,” he said.

As per the officials, the MIDC has been directed to submit a bank guarantee of ₹35 lakh to ensure compliance with the conditions prescribed in schedule III of the consent to operate granted by the board in June 2021. In case of failure to comply with the directions, the board will issue appropriate directions as per the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981, officials said.