MPCB issues directions to PCMC for alleged pollution violation 

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Pune office has issued interim directions to Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for alleged violation of environmental regulations at its waste dumping site. The civic body has been directed to submit a time-bound action plan for compliance as recommended by the committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) within 15 days. (HT PHOTO)

The board issued the directions on Thursday, January 16, under section 31 A of the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. The civic body has been directed to submit a time-bound action plan for compliance as recommended by the committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) within 15 days. Besides, the order stated that a bank guarantee of ₹2 lakh will be given towards compliance with the norms.

The NGT, while hearing a matter of methane emission constituted a Joint committee to investigate the issue in a few cities including Pune. The committee submitted its final report to NGT, in October 2024, stating the source of Methane from the Solid Waste Processing site of PCMC at Moshi. Following this, a letter was issued by the MPCB to PCMC requesting to submit compliance with the observations noted by the committee in the report. In response, the PCMC on 19 December 2024 submitted a partial reply.

“PCMC has not started biomining of waste that was dumped during the Covid-19 pandemic. The excess amounts of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and inert materials are being regularly disposed of in sanitary landfill sites. Also, systems for methane collection, utilization, and flaring have not been installed. PCMC also does not conduct ‘ambient air quality monitoring’ or methane emission monitoring. Furthermore, the civic body lacks the capacity to process 100% of the waste generated,” read the directions.

On anonymity, a senior MPCB officer said, “The PCMC has been directed to immediately cease the dumping of fresh municipal waste at existing sites. An action plan for the biomining of legacy waste dumpsites must be submitted within a specified timeframe. Also, orders for appropriate fire preventive measures implementation at dump sites, including the installation of methane detector systems have been issued.”

J S Salunkhe, regional officer of MPCB Pune, said, “We have directed PCMC to maintain detailed records of waste dumped at sanitary landfill (SLF) sites and ensure that only segregated inert waste is permitted for dumping. The civic body should conduct regular monitoring of methane levels must be conducted to ensure compliance with the lower explosive limit. The monitoring reports should be submitted regularly to confirm adherence to the standards.”

The has been directed to take immediate steps to initiate biomining of waste dumped during the COVID-19 period. Besides, a solid waste processing plant must be established to treat 100% of the waste generated within the jurisdiction, they said.

Sanjay Kulkarni, head of the Environmental Department at PCMC, said the civic body has been conducting Biomining of waste for the past one-and-half year. The waste generated during Covid-19 has been disposed of scientifically with the bio-medical waste generated by the PCMC hospitals.

“We have systems installed for Methane monitoring but as per the directions, more monitoring systems will be installed at other locations,” Kulkarni added.