MPCB issues interim directions to PCMC for pollution at carcass plant

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Tuesday issued interim directions to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for alleged violation of environmental norms at its carcass plant in Pimpri, officials said. The interim directions were issued under section 33A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 and 31A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981. The civic body has been directed to submit an action taken report within seven days to avoid further action. The MPCB has also directed the civic body to obtain a membership in the Common Hazardous Waste Treatment. (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, the interim directions were issued following a show cause notice dated December 2, 2024 and a visit by MPCB officials on December 16, 2024. After reviewing the PCMC’s response to the notice and the reports submitted during the hearing, along with the sub-regional officer Pimpri-Chinchwad’s report, the PCMC has been directed to strictly comply with the interim directions.

The MPCB has directed the PCMC to provide an effluent treatment plant with sufficient capacity to treat trade effluents in order to meet the discharge standards set forth in the Environmental Protection Act 1986 and its associated rules, within 90 days. The MPCB has also directed the civic body to obtain a membership in the Common Hazardous Waste Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility (CHWTSDF) for safe disposal of hazardous waste within 30 days.

J S Salunkhe, regional officer of the MPCB Pune, said, “We have instructed the PCMC to create a dedicated storage facility for incineration ash and ensure its regular disposal at the CHWTSDF. Additionally, the PCMC has been instructed to implement necessary measures to prevent any odour in the surrounding area.”

The PCMC has been asked to submit the action taken report on the directions issued within seven days. In case of failure to comply with the above directions, the MPCB will be left with no option but to issue appropriate directions as deemed fit under provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Actr 1981, said officials.