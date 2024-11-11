MPCB issues notice to MIDC Hinjewadi over functioning of common sewage treatment plant

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) issued a show cause notice to the executive engineer, IT division, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), on November 8 for the under-functioning of the common sewage treatment plant (STP) in Rajeev Gandhi IT Park in Hinjewadi. The board in its notice issued to the said MIDC mentioned that, in September this year, there was a fish kill incident due to water pollution as reported in a newspaper. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The board asked the MIDC official, why not to seize the bank guarantee for non-compliance with CSTP norms.

JS Salunkhe, regional officer, MPCB, said, “A day reply period has been offered to them to submit their response. We have also directed the concerned official to be present during the physical hearing that will be held on November 22 at our office in Pune.”

The board in its notice issued to the said MIDC mentioned that, in September this year, there was a fish kill incident due to water pollution as reported in a newspaper. Based on the report, the board has conducted multiple visits to verify the water pollution in Mula River. As a part of this, a visit was also conducted at Rajeev Gandhi IT Park in Hinjewadi on September 24, 2024. During this the board officials visited the CSTP in said MIDC area.

The MIDC has provided a CSTP with a 4.0 MPD capacity. However, this plant is running on an actual flow of 1.5 MLD and is operating under capacity due to the lack of drainage network in Hinjewadi Phase I. All CSTP units except aeration have been kept in non-operational condition. Also, nearly all tanks are found in septic condition, which results in a bad smell in STP premises.

Moreover, the MIDC has not provided a disinfection system. The concerned authority is sending only 8-10 treated water tankers daily to Infotech Park, and the remaining partly treated water is being disposed of into the Mula River. A drainage line is found broken at the entry gate of CSTP, and the same wastewater is found flowing towards stormwater drainage.

The notice also highlighted that the samples that were collected from SCTP were blackish in colour. The bank guarantee of ₹35 lakhs was not been submitted by the said MIDC.

From the record it has been observed that the MIDC have failed to comply with the conditions stipulated in the consent granted by the board and thereby causing pollution of the surrounding environment.