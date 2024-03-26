MPCB issues notices to 182 marriage halls for flouting green norms

PUNE The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has initiated action against marriage halls, lawns and Banquet halls in Pune city operating sans consent from the pollution board. The move is likely to curb noise pollution, water pollution and environmental degradation caused by wedding halls and lawns. (HT PHOTO)

The MPCB, last week, issued notices to 182 marriage halls in Pune city directing them to complete the compliance within seven days or face legal action, said the officials on Monday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The move is likely to curb noise pollution, water pollution and environmental degradation caused by wedding halls and lawns.

The action will be taken as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) orders issued on November 24, 2016, to control pollution at several public places like halls, club houses, hotels, motels, restaurants and more, they said.

“The marriage hall activities are carried in the ‘Water & Air Pollution Prevention area declared under the provision of Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act 1974 & Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 respectively. The MPCB had issued a circular on 24 November 2015 wherein guidelines for marriage halls, lawns and clubhouses were stipulated and the said activities were incorporated in the consent regime. It was obligatory on your part to obtain valid Consent from MPCB under the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and Hazardous Waste (Management and Handling) Rules 2003 and comply all the conditions stipulated in the consent,” read the notice issued to the marriage halls and lawns.

Ravindra Andhale, regional officer of MPCB, Pune region, said the board in February had issued public notice regarding the same in newspapers requesting the marriage halls and lawns to get the consent from pollution board.

“The notices have been issued warning them to comply with the norms immediately. They have been asked to inform us about the steps taken regarding the non-compliance within seven days after receipt of this notice. In case of failure we will initiate legal action against them,” he said.

Kishor Sarpotdar, Ppesident, of Maharashtra Catering Association, said, these are official formalities that have to be completed by the marriage halls and lawns.

“The owners don’t face inconvenience from the Pollution board but the activists are the ones who create inconvenience for us. However, there are few technical issues which lack clarity when it comes to compliance with pollution norms,” he said.

Adv Kirtiraj Agalave, owner of Durvankur Marriage Hall, said, “Many marriage halls and lawn owners have received the notices but we are yet to receive the notice. The compliance has to be done by everyone and we will do the same.”

Shripal Oswal, owner of Yash Lawns, said, “We have not received any notice from the MPCB yet, but all compliances regarding prevention of noise pollution, solid waste and air pollution control are in place. The details for the same will be submitted to the board. However, the pollution board should collaborate and support the marriage halls for the compliance of norms.”