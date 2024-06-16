MPCB issues show-cause notice to Kondhwa slaughterhouse

Based on observations during its May visit to the slaughterhouse in Kondhwa, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on June 13 issued show-cause notice to the slaughterhouse asking why the abattoir should not be closed as it had neither obtained the necessary permissions from the board nor had any system for waste management. The MPCB directed the slaughterhouse to submit its response by June 21. In March, residents of the Wanowrie-Kondhwa area complained about waste being kept at the slaughterhouse premises for too long and the foul odour emanating from it. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

Earlier, the MPCB had allowed the Kondhwa slaughterhouse to operate under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974, section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981, and authorisation under rule 6 of the Hazardous and Other Waste (Management and Trans-Boundary Movement) Rules 2016 which is valid till March 31. At the same time, the board had also made it mandatory for the slaughterhouse to provide adequate pollution control devices and comply with consent conditions to achieve the standards prescribed by the board in its consent.

In March, residents of the Wanowrie-Kondhwa area complained about waste being kept at the slaughterhouse premises for too long and the foul odour emanating from it. Based on the complaints, a team of MPCB officials visited the abattoir. As per the visit report, the slaughterhouse in Kondhwa is operating without obtaining valid consent and is not carrying out composting at the slaughterhouse premises. Moreover, the facility has not maintained records of the quantity of solid waste generated. The MPCB also said that the slaughterhouse has not provided for bio incineration on the premises and does not have a bio filter with bio media for odour control. Moreover, it hasn’t submitted the bank guarantee of ₹5 lakh as per the consent conditions. Based on all these observations, the board issued show-cause notice and said that in view of the non-compliance, the slaughterhouse was hereby directed to show cause as to why it should not be closed down and why competent authorities should not be directed to disconnect water/electricity supply to the unit.

Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, MPCB Pune, said, “Based on the observations during the visit, notice has been issued to the slaughterhouse in Kondhwa. The facility has been given an opportunity to respond within seven days from the issuance of these directions, failing which, the MPCB will initiate legal action against the unit without giving any further notice in accordance with the provisions of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981.”