MPCB noise test reveals several firecrackers exceed safe limits

Ahead of Diwali, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) conducted noise level tests on firecrackers on October 16 near its River Ghat office in Pune. The tests, conducted from four distances, showed that several commonly sold firecrackers likely exceed legal noise limits when adjusted to the standard testing distance of four meters.

As per Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) norms, the maximum permissible noise level is 125 dB(AI) Leq at four meters for individual crackers, and 110 dB(AI) Leq for joined or series crackers.

However, MPCB’s measurements, taken at 8.2 meters (27 feet), recorded noise levels between 52.2 dB and 95.3 dB. Since sound intensity drops by roughly 6 dB with each doubling of distance, actual noise levels at four meters could be 6–8 dB higher, pushing several firecrackers above the legal threshold.

For example, Myna Silver 500 Lad, a series cracker, recorded 95.3 dB at 8.2 meters, suggesting it could exceed the 110 dB limit at four meters. Anil Dynamate Bomb Green and Anil Flower Rocket registered 82 dB and 79.5 dB, respectively, likely approaching or surpassing the 125 dB cap for individual crackers when corrected for distance.

Only smaller items like Laxmi Tota (56.7 dB) and Cotton Candy (69.1 dB) remained well within safer limits.

“While the test was for comparative assessment, it clearly shows that many firecrackers still exceed the permissible limits,” a senior MPCB official said.

The findings will be submitted to the board’s head office for further action.

Environmental experts warned that real-world exposure could be worse in densely populated areas, where simultaneous bursting of crackers significantly amplifies cumulative noise.

“Even though readings were below 100 dB at 8 meters, the actual noise at 4 meters could breach CPCB limits. This underlines the need for stricter enforcement and public awareness,” the official added.

Noise Monitoring Planned at 14 City Locations

MPCB will monitor noise levels at 11 sites in Pune, including Shivajinagar, Karve Road, Swargate, Yerwada, Laxmi Road, and Savitribai Phule Pune University Road, and three locations in Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri, Chinchwad, and Thergaon.

Officials said decibel levels will be recorded during different times of the day, especially peak evening hours during Diwali. The data will be compared against prescribed ambient noise standards to ensure compliance.