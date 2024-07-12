MPCB serves notice to Chakan Municipal Council over air pollution

Following multiple complaints from citizens and industrialists and a site inspection carried out by senior officials, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on July 11 issued notice to the Chakan Municipal Council over garbage burning and air pollution. The board asked the council to submit its response within 15 days of issuance of notice. The MPCB in the last few months received several complaints about dumping and burning of municipal solid waste in Kharabwadi village of Khed tehsil. The board was informed that the location where the waste was being dumped and burned is not authorised for disposal of municipal solid waste. (Wikimedia Commons)

Thereafter on July 8, the sub-regional officer for zone 2 carried out an inspection of the said site and submitted a proposal for legal action reporting everything that was taking place in violation of the norms, namely unscientific dumping of mixed waste (dry and wet) generated in the municipal council area in old and abandoned stone quarries in Kharabwadi village.

The council did not install a processing and segregation plant for the municipal solid waste generated in its jurisdiction. Dumping and burning of waste at the site was causing air pollution. Hence, the regional officer issued directions to the municipal council.

The council was asked to respond why a proposal should not be filed against it and the persons responsible for its day-to-day affairs. Why maximum environmental compensation should not be levied for improper solid waste management as mandated by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Why a proposal recommending stringent action should not be submitted to a competent authority of the MPCB. The council was asked to respond within 15 days with a corrective action plan including short-term and long-term measures failing which, the MPCB would initiate legal action against the council without giving further notice.

It is obligatory for municipal councils to facilitate construction, operation and maintenance of solid waste processing facilities and associated infrastructure on its own or with private sector participation or through any agency for optimum utilisation of various components of solid waste adopting suitable technology and adhering to guidelines issued by the ministry of urban development from time to time and standards prescribed by the state/central pollution control boards.

However, the board found that the council had failed to comply with the provisions of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981, thereby causing air pollution. Hence, the board issued notice to the council and asked the latter to submit its response. “Further action will be decided once we receive the response,” said Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, MPCB.