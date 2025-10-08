MPSC announces revised schedule for exams due to floods

Pune: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on October 6 announced a revised schedule for several competitive examinations that were either postponed or rescheduled due to unforeseen circumstances, including the recent floods and the overlap with Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations. MPSC announced revised schedule for several competitive examinations that were either postponed or rescheduled due to floods and overlap with UPSC examinations. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the updated timetable, the Maharashtra Civil Services Gazetted Combined Preliminary Examination, originally scheduled for September 28, will now be conducted on November 9.

The Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Services Combined Preliminary Examination, planned for November 9, will now be held on December 29.

The Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination, slated for November 30, has been rescheduled to January 4, in light of the UPSC’s updated examination calendar.

Additionally, the Civil Judge (Junior Division) and Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Examination 2024 has been kept on hold as per government directives.

The MPSC has advised candidates to visit its official website regularly for updates on revised timetables, examination centres, and notifications.