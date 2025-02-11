MSBSHSE replaces entire management at 818 centres where copying incidents were reported

In a bold move, the entire management at 818 centres where class 12 board exams were held and incidents of copying were reported, including 125 centres in the Pune division where such incidents were reported, has been replaced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Beginning this year, the MSBSHSE has also decided to cancel the permissions of centres where any such incidents are reported. As per the data shared by the board, 125 out of the 818 centres where incidents of copying were reported are in the Pune division. (HT PHOTO)

The information was shared by Sharad Gosavi, chairperson, MSBSHSE, on Monday, February 10, while speaking at a press conference organised to provide information about the preparation by the MSBSHSE for the higher secondary certificate (HSC) or class 12 exams beginning February 11.

Gosavi said that the state government is taking multiple efforts to streamline the examination process. “Several steps have been taken in line with the chief minister’s ‘copy-free exam movement’ among which, 818 centres across nine divisions in Maharashtra have been identified where incidents of copying were reported previously. The board has changed the management completely at these centres including the centre director, superior and all other staff. From this year onwards, we will cancel the permission of centres where such incidents are reported,” Gosavi said.

As per the data shared by the board, 125 out of the 818 centres where incidents of copying were reported are in the Pune division. The data also highlighted that this year, around 1,505,037 students will be appearing for the class 12 exam, which will be held at 3,373 centres in Maharashtra. Among the 1,505,037 students appearing for the exam, 8.10 lakh are boys; 6.94 lakh are girls; and at least 37 are transgender students.

To avoid paper leaks or any other malpractices this year, instead of providing 10 minutes extra before the exam starts, the board has decided to give 10 minutes extra towards the end of every paper. Nearly 271 squads have been appointed to prevent any malpractices at the examination centres. The officials have also advised students to be present on time for the examination. Those who are late will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Gosavi said, “We have directed colleges to take re-exams of students who missed the oral exams due to different reasons on March 12, 15 and 17. To streamline the exam process, the board is also coordinating with other government departments including the district administration, transport department, security agencies, and the Maharashtra State Electricity Supply Board.”