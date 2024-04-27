MSCB seizes one lakh sugar gunny bags of NCP leader

The Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) has seized sugar stock of 1 lakh gunny bags from factory Vitthal Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Abhijit Patil located at Pandharpur in the ₹430-crore loan default case. s the bank’s action took place when prominent NCP (SCP) leaders, including Abhijit Patil (Standing), were at Karmala as part of political canvassing for Mohite-Patil. (HT PHOTO)

The seizure on Friday coincided with the visit of veteran NCP (SCP) leader Sharad Pawar to Karmala in Solapur district, a constituency where he was campaigning for his party’s candidate Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil for Madha Lok Sabha seat.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The Vitthal Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana at Gursale near Pandharpur in Solapur district is run by Patil, who is a prominent NCP leader and popular name in sugar industry. The bank’s move is related to recovery of outstanding loans.

As the bank’s action took place when prominent NCP (SCP) leaders, including Abhijit Patil, were at Karmala as part of political canvassing for Mohite-Patil, the former rushed to his factory and found three godowns sealed and 1 lakh sugar gunny bags seized.

The action follows the court’s decision in response to a petition filed by MSCB through its authorised officer Kailas Namdev Ghanvat under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002, Section 13 (4), as well as the order issued by the Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT) Court, Pune during the hearing held on April 25, 2024. The notice states the seizure was executed as per the court’s directives on April 26, 2024.

Patil said, “The case has been going on since 3-4 months. We approached the DRT court, but on Thursday it overturned the stay order and the bank seized our goods on Friday. Now, we face issue to carry out payment to farmers.”

The NCP leader said he has not taken any money from MSCB, but the previous board of directors borrowed ₹430 crore and defaulted.

Patil had organised Sharad Pawar’s rally at Pandharpur.

Two years ago, Patil won the sugar factory from Bhagirath Bhalke, son of former MLA Bharat Nana Bhalke. Later, in the first crushing season, the factory crushed 7.80 lakh MT of sugar cane and 10.85 lakh MT in the second season.

In 2023, Patil joined the Sharad Pawar faction of NCP and the latter announced his assembly election ticket from Pandharpur-Mangalwedha constituency.

Political observers said that the bank’s action could influence voter sentiment and electoral dynamics in the region.

Meanwhile, people close to Patil said that the NCP leader many jump ship to save the sugar factory and help farmers associated with it.