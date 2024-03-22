MSEDCL disconnects power supply of 19,000 defaulters in past 20 days

PUNE: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has been disconnecting the power supply of more than 900 defaulters every day, and has disconnected the supply of 18,952 defaulters in the Pune Circle in the past 20 days. In Pune city alone, the power supply of more than 9,000 defaulters has been disconnected in the past 20 days. MSEDCL has been disconnecting power supply of more than 900 defaulters every day since past 20 days. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune Circle comprises Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the rural parts of Pune district. Nearly 587,286 consumers in the Pune Circle, including households, commercial enterprises, and industries still owe the MSEDCL ₹124.77 crore in unpaid electricity bills. Consequently, the power supply of 18,952 defaulters has been cut off in the past 20 days. The MSEDCL has urged everyone to clear their outstanding bills promptly.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of the MSEDCL, Pune Circle, said, “The MSEDCL relies heavily on the monthly recovery of electricity bills to sustain its finances. To speed up bill recovery, all senior engineers, executives and staff are actively inspecting locations and disconnecting power connections due to unpaid bills.”

In Pune city alone, 254,911 consumers owe the MSEDCL ₹46.63 crore in unpaid power bills which includes ₹32.32 crore owed by domestic users; ₹11.64 crore by commercial users; and ₹2.67 crore by industrial users. In the last 20 days, the MSEDCL has disconnected the power supply of 9,726 defaulters in Pune city alone.

Similarly in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 145,622 consumers owe the MSEDCL ₹32.20 crore in unpaid electricity bills which includes ₹19.93 crore owed by domestic users; ₹8.28 crore by commercial users; and ₹3.99 crore by industrial users. In the past 20 days, the MSEDCL has disconnected the power supply of 4,539 defaulters in Pimpri-Chinchwad alone.

In the rural areas of Pune district, 186,753 consumers owe the MSEDCL ₹45.94 crore in unpaid power bills which includes ₹32.87 crore owed by domestic users; ₹8.59 crore by commercial users; and ₹4.48 crore by industrial users. In the past 20 days, the MSEDCL has disconnected the power supply of 4,687 defaulters in Pune rural alone.

MSEDCL has urged consumers to settle their dues promptly to avoid disconnection of power supply. To facilitate payments, all authorised payment centres will remain open during office hours on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24, 2024. Additionally, consumers can pay bills online on the Mahadiscom website and mobile app.