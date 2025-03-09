Menu Explore
MSEDCL disconnects power supply of 51,735 defaulters in Pune division

BySiddharth Gadkari
Mar 09, 2025 05:04 AM IST

MSEDCL disconnected power to 51,735 defaulters in Pune for unpaid bills totaling ₹310.84 crore in 35 days, urging prompt payment.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has disconnected power supply of 51,735 defaulters in the last 35 days in Pune division due to unpaid electricity bills amounting to 310.84 crore across domestic, commercial, and industrial sectors. 

Apart from the Pune district, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur districts are part of MSEDCL’s Pune region.  (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Pune regional director Bhujang Khandare and chief engineers Rajendra Pawar (Pune), Swapnil Katkar (Kolhapur), and Dharmaraj Pethkar (Baramati) are visiting subdivisions and branch offices. They are reviewing the collection of outstanding electricity bills. If bills are not paid, the electricity supply is disconnected per the rules. MSEDCL has urged consumers to pay their dues promptly.  

Commenting on the development, Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of Pune circle said, “MSEDCL engineers, officers, and employees are on the field to disconnect electricity connections due to unpaid bills. They are also inspecting previously disconnected connections. Special teams have been formed to check disconnected connections. If defaulters are found using electricity illegally from neighbours or other sources, legal action is being taken under the Indian Electricity Act, 2003.” 

As per statistics of MSEDCL, outstanding dues in the Pune region have reached significant amounts. Pune district has the highest pending dues at 199.99 crore, followed by Solapur with 44.07 crore. Kolhapur and Sangli have outstanding amounts of 20.80 crore and 24.95 crore, respectively, while Satara has pending dues of 20.40 crore. 

Apart from the Pune district, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur districts are part of MSEDCL’s Pune region. 

