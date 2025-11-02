MSEDCL links clean energy with wildlife safety

In an effort to ensure reliable daytime power for farmers and improve wildlife safety, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has set up decentralised solar power plants across several villages in Pune district under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0. The initiative aims to reduce farmers’ reliance on night-time electricity for irrigation, a move expected to help curb human-wildlife conflicts, particularly in areas vulnerable to leopard encounters. The shift to solar energy is also anticipated to ease agricultural power demand, lower carbon emissions, and promote clean energy in rural Maharashtra. (HT)

MSEDCL officials say the solar projects are already benefiting hundreds of farmers by providing a steady, sustainable power supply during the day.

"Although progress has been slower than anticipated, the operational sites are showing encouraging results," said Vikas Puri, PRO, MSEDCL.

“Although progress has been slower than anticipated, the operational sites are showing encouraging results,” said Vikas Puri, PRO, MSEDCL.

For years, farmers across Maharashtra, including those in Pune district, have demanded regular daytime electricity for agriculture. However, high demand from residential and industrial users left a limited scope for daytime allocation to irrigation. The issue became more pressing as parts of Pune, particularly Junnar and nearby tehsils, reported an increase in wildlife conflicts, including leopard attacks on farmers working in their fields at night or early morning. These incidents disrupted agricultural activity and intensified calls for daytime power.

To tackle this and reduce reliance on coal and hydropower-based electricity, the state turned to solar energy as a sustainable alternative. The Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana was launched in 2017 and received a major boost when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated its second phase in November 2024.

In Pune district, 12 solar power projects have been completed under the scheme, generating a total capacity of 68 megawatts. Located across talukas such as Junnar, Ambegaon, Baramati, Indapur, and Shirur, these projects have transformed access to daytime electricity. In areas known for leopard activity, farmers earlier relied on night-time irrigation, exposing themselves to danger. With solar-based daytime power, they can now complete fieldwork safely before dusk, significantly reducing such risks.

In the long run, this decentralised solar model is expected to empower rural communities. Many projects are being developed in partnership with local farmers and private stakeholders, creating employment opportunities and promoting energy self-reliance. Most existing plants are built on government-owned land, but authorities see potential in using private plots and non-cultivable areas for future projects. “This approach will not only meet regional power demand but also give farmers an additional income source,” said an MSEDCL official.

While daytime electricity has reduced leopard encounters in Junnar and Shirur, now known conflict hotspots, forest officials caution that it solves only part of the problem.

Smita Rajhans, assistant conservator of forests, Junnar division, said, “Daytime power has improved safety and flexibility for farmers. However, the core challenge persists: the growing leopard population and rising human-animal interactions.”

Rajhans added that recent field data show a shift in conflict patterns: most fatalities in the past five years occurred near residential areas rather than farmlands. This suggests the conflict is evolving beyond agricultural spaces, calling for broader strategies involving habitat management, awareness campaigns, and community-based safety initiatives.