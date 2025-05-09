MSEDCL & Mahatransco intensify pre-monsoon maintenance work across Pune region

With the monsoon expected to arrive early, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (Mahatransco) have intensified pre-monsoon maintenance work across substations and transmission lines in the Pune region. The planned operations aim to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the upcoming rainy season. On Thursday, May 8, the MSEDCL and Mahatransco teams carried out scheduled maintenance work in areas including Nanded City, Dhayari, Narhe, Raikar Mala, Vadgaon, Deshpande Garden Society, Bajirao Road, Shukrawar Peth, Fadtare Chowk, Peshwe Park, Karve Nagar, Thorat Colony etc. (HT PHOTO)

On Thursday, May 8, the MSEDCL and Mahatransco teams carried out scheduled maintenance work in areas including Nanded City, Dhayari, Narhe, Raikar Mala, Vadgaon, Deshpande Garden Society, Bajirao Road, Shukrawar Peth, Fadtare Chowk, Peshwe Park, Karve Nagar, Thorat Colony, Anand Niketan, Madhuban Colony, Navasahyadri Society, Vasant Nagar, Indira Park, Anand Nagar, Gujarat Colony, MIT College Road, and parts of Kharadi, Vadgaon Sheri, Bhosari, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Talawade MIDC, Dehu, Moshi and Chikhali. Consumers were informed in advance about planned outages in these areas.

Sunil Kakade, newly-appointed chief superintendent of the Pune Circle of MSEDCL, said, “We are undertaking pre-monsoon checks on a war footing to strengthen our power infrastructure and minimise outages during the rains. All scheduled maintenance will be completed by the end of May.”

The scope of the maintenance work includes trimming tree branches in contact with power lines; replacing broken pin and disc insulators; inspecting earthing of distribution transformers, feeder pillars and Ring Main Units (RMUs); oil filtration and topping for transformers; repairing transformer distribution boxes; replacing faulty lightning arresters; reinforcing electric poles and sagging wires; changing rusted or damaged poles and aged wires; cleaning feeder pillars; applying insulation spray wherever needed; and guarding high- and low-tension lines. Substation-level works such as breaker repairs, battery charging, power transformer maintenance, and oil top-ups are also being carried out.

The MSEDCL has also appealed to private property owners and institutions to proactively trim large branches of trees on their premises that may fall on overhead power lines during heavy rain or storm. “Such trimming should be carried out only after obtaining prior permission from the municipal corporation or with its assistance. We are ready to cooperate wherever needed,” an MSEDCL official said.