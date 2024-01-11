close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / MSEDCL snaps 653 illegal power connections in Pune region

MSEDCL snaps 653 illegal power connections in Pune region

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jan 11, 2024 06:51 PM IST

Pune region has detected a maximum power theft connections valued at over ₹1.59 crore, said officials

In the western Maharashtra region, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) found a total of 1,276 power theft connections in a single day of anti-power theft drive on January 6. The Pune region has detected a maximum of 653 power theft connections valued at over 1.59 crore.

MSEDCL has cracked down on unauthorised consumption of electricity in 1,276 locations in Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pune region includes Pune, Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur, and Sangli districts.

MSEDCL has cracked down on unauthorised consumption of electricity in 1,276 locations in Pune.

Ankush Nale, regional director, western region, said, “The campaign targeted domestic, commercial, industrial, and agricultural connections to inspect electricity connections for potential theft.”

Satara, Solapur, Kolhapur, and Sangli districts collectively accounted for 623 instances totalling 37.27 lakh.

The findings exposed direct theft of electricity, through unauthorized hooking of wires and meter tampering.

Emphasising the dangers associated with electricity theft, Nale said, “MSEDCL urges individuals to opt for legal connections, highlighting the risk of electrical accidents.”

Section 135 of the Indian Electricity Act, 2003 stipulates fines and imprisonment of up to three years for offences related to electricity theft.

