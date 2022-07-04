MSEDCL unearths power theft worth Rs98 lakh in Ravet
PUNE: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) flying squad on Friday unearthed power theft worth Rs98 lakh as the accused managed to procure direct power supply through a remote meter in Ravet.
A case under the Electricity Act has been lodged at Ravet police station.
A team comprising MSEDCL deputy director Shivaji Indulkar and deputy executive engineer Anil Kurhade carried out surprise inspections at some under-construction buildings in the Ravet on Friday. They investigated electrical connections and found flouting rules, said MSEDCL authorities.
The team’s investigation revealed that with the help of the connection, 204,292 units of electricity worth ₹98,08,440 was illegally used by the accused builder since eighteen months. MSEDCL officials said that the builder illegally manipulated electricity meter using a remote control for his construction projects.
MSEDCL seized cables and other materials used for power theft. A case has been registered against the builder at Ravet police station under Sections 135,136,137 and 138 of the Indian Electricity Act 2003.
MSEDCL officials said that crackdown against illegal connections will continue and the authority will lodge criminal cases against violators.
-
Fewer Covid cases due to people avoiding tests, say experts
The downturn in Covid-19 cases may be linked to people who are avoiding tests despite having mild symptoms, experts have said. “Tests have considerably gone down. On getting symptoms, people self-medicate but this is not correct,” said Dr PK Gupta, a microbiologist and former president Indian Medical Association, Lucknow.
-
Orange alert for Maha for next few days: IMD
The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for central Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa for July 7 and 8 which urges citizens to be 'alert' as heavy rains are on the cards. The weather department has also reported that rains are likely to intensify in Pune city from the evening on July 5. All parts of Pune city reported rainfall on Monday. Till 5.30 pm on Monday, Shivajinagar reported 1.8 mm rainfall.
-
Two NDRF teams in Konkan, five in Mumbai
Pune: In view of the orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department in parts of Maharashtra and the ongoing rains, two teams of National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the Konkan region, five in Mumbai and one sent to Nagpur. According to NDRF officials, one team has been positioned at Chiplun, Ratnagiri on Monday while another has been deployed at Mahad, Raigad since Tuesday.
-
SK Pandey takes charge as new Prayagraj SSP
Shailesh Kumar Pandey, a 2011 batch IPS officer took charge as the new senior superintendent of police of Prayagraj on Monday. Pandey was serving as SSP, Ayodhya before he was transferred to Prayagraj. Pandey took over from Ajay Kumar, who was transferred to CB-CID in Lucknow on Saturday. Pandey hails from Siwan district of Bihar and his wife, Shruti, is the district magistrate of Balrampur.
-
Court releases 8 accused of June 10 protest in Saharanpur
A local court in Saharanpur has ordered the release of eight persons, who were accused of participating in the June 10 protests and sent to jail along with 77 other persons. Police had arrested 85 persons and registered three cases after a massive protest broke out in the city area, on June 10, after former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had allegedly made some offensive remarks on Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics