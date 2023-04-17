MSRDC identifies two new halting spots on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

PUNE Two halting spots have been identified by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, providing much-needed relief to commuters on the busy route. According to officials, currently there are only two halting spaces, one on each side at the food malls. (KALPESH NUKTE/ HT PHOTO)

The decision comes after careful consideration and planning to address the increasing demand for rest areas and amenities on the popular expressway that connects Pune and Mumbai.

The two halting places are strategically located at suitable points along the expressway, offering facilities such as restrooms, food joints, fuel stations, and parking lots for the convenience of commuters. The identified locations will be equipped with modern infrastructure and amenities to cater to the needs of both private and commercial vehicles alike, providing a safe and comfortable experience for all.

Halting or parking on expressway is prohibited. Even as the norms exist, heavy vehicles take illegal halts after frequent intervals to cool down the vehicle engines, which not only disrupts traffic flow bur also poses a serious risk to commuters.

Rakesh Sonawane, executive engineer, MSRDC, said, “We understand the importance of providing adequate rest and facilities to the commuters on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. We have identified two places for truck lay-bay, one is near Khalapur at 12 km (near Amity University) and another at 50 km near Lonavla.’’

Sonawane said, these truck lay-bay places will not only offer a convenient resting option but also help in reducing fatigue-related accidents by ensuring that the drivers get sufficient rest during the journey.”

However, Sonawane suggested, police should strictly implement no halting rule on the expressway and take strict action against violators. “Because there is a limit for allocating places for truck lay-bay on expressway hence truckers should halt at designated places only,” he said.

The decision has been welcomed by commuters and truckers who frequently use the expressway, as it will provide a much-needed respite during long drives.

DN Pawar, secretary of the Poona District Motor Goods Transport Association, welcomed the initiative taken by state highway police. Pawar said, “This will help the truckers to halt at designated places while commuting on the expressway.’’

MSRDC officials said, the focus is on providing a safe and comfortable experience for all the travellers using the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, which is one of the busiest and most important expressways in the region.