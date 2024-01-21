MSRDC initiates tender process for Pune Ring Road project, sets deadline of March 1

The Maharashtra Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has initiated the tender process for the Ring Road project and the deadline for tender submission is March 1. The total length of East and West Ring Road is 136 km and the width is about 110 metres. The Eastern Ring Road is 71.35 km long, while the Western Ring Road is 65.45 km long. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

MSRDC has invited tenders for work which includes five stages for construction for the western part while four stages have been made for the road in the eastern portion of the high-speed corridor.

Rahul Vasaikar, superintending engineer, MSRDC, said, “Tenders have been invited from contractors for the Ring Road project work on January 17. The deadline for submission of tenders has been given till March 1 and the submitted tenders will be opened on March 4.”

The land acquisition for the ring road in the western region is almost 80 per cent complete. Eight tunnels, three small bridges, two big bridges and half a kilometre long bridge across the backwater of Khadakwasla dam will be constructed as part of the project.

The authorities are trying to start the work in five phases simultaneously. The Western Ring Road will pass through Bhor, Haveli, Mulshi and Maval taluka. The Eastern Ring Road will pass through Maval, Khed, Haveli, Purandar and Bhor taluka.

The 170 km-long Pune Ring Road will be an eight-lane express highway catering to a vehicle speed of 120 km per hour.