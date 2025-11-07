MSRDC seeks planning control of 74 more villages along Pune Ring Road

PUNE: After taking charge of planning for 117 villages along Pune Ring Road, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has now asked for 74 more villages to be brought under its jurisdiction to help carry out planning for the entire Ring Road in an integrated and coordinated manner. MSRDC has asked for 74 more villages to be brought under its jurisdiction to help carry out planning for the entire Pune Ring Road in integrated and coordinated manner. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In October 2024, the urban development department (UDD) had approved the MSRDC as the planning authority for 117 villages in five talukas along Pune Ring Road. Work on preparing the development plan (DP) for these villages is already underway. Meanwhile, on September 18, 2025, MSRDC managing director Anil Kumar Gaikwad wrote to the UDD, seeking inclusion of more villages.

The villages sought to be included are: Kondhanpur, Sangrun, Arvi, Gauddara, Kalyan, Tanajinagar, Mordarwadi, Avasare, Rahatwade, Shivpur, Khed Shivapur, and Ramnagar in Haveli taluka; Kikvi, Sasewadi, Shindewadi, Kasurdi, Shivre, Velu, Harishchandri, Kapurhol, Diwale, Kamthadi, Kelawade, Nasrapur, Naigaon, Varve Budruk and Varve Khurd in Bhor taluka; Dive, Pawarwadi, Jadhavwadi, Ketkavale, Chivewadi, Deori, Vanpuri, Udachiwadi, Kumbharvalan, Kalewadi, Sonori, Singapur, Zendewadi, Gunholi and Ambodi in Purandar taluka; Ambadvet, Bhare, Kasar Amboli, Mukaiwadi, Urawade, Bhukum, Pirangut, Ambegaon and Paud in Mulshi taluka; and Kondgaon, Ambavane, Chinchole Budruk, Karanjavane, Adawali, Askarwadi, Ketkawane, Kolwadi, Lashirgaon, Margasani, Khambawadi, Mangdari, Winjar, Wangani, Dapode, Chinchale Khurd, Borawale, Nigde Budruk, Malavali, Katawadi, Ambed, Khamgaon and Ranjane in Rajgad taluka.

The UDD on September 29 asked the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to share its opinion.

A senior official from PMRDA’s planning department said that the authority is drafting its opinion on the issue and will soon send it to the state government. “We will share our concerns soon. The decision may affect the overall development of the PMRDA region,” the official said.

The Pune Ring Road aims to ease traffic congestion in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. With tenders finalised and other formalities completed, MSRDC is moving quickly on the project. However, the demand for more villages has raised concerns about overlapping powers and their impact on long-term planning in the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR).

Currently, the 117 villages under MSRDC are divided into three zones, making integrated planning difficult. Villages like Sangrun in Haveli taluka and Kikvi in Bhor taluka remain isolated from the main project area. The proposed Purandar International Airport is close to the Pune Ring Road, and MSRDC has argued that this region must be developed in a coordinated manner. The Pune Ring Road intersection at Sonori in Purandar taluka will also handle airport traffic. Local gram panchayats such as Deori have demanded that their villages be included in the plan. If the proposal is approved, the area under MSRDC’s special planning zone will increase from 668 square kilometres to 1,062 square kilometres.

Civic activist Sudhir Kulkarni said that the state government has already given building permission for 117 villages to the MSRDC and now wants to add more. “This goes against the purpose of forming the PMRDA. If this continues, there is no need for the PMRDA at all,” he said.

He added that the PMRDA earns revenue through development charges from construction permissions. “If major villages near the Pune Ring Road go to the MSRDC, all construction revenue will go to the MSRDC. The PMRDA will lose its income and face a financial setback,” Kulkarni said.