MSRTC earns 137 crore during Raksha Bandhan weekend

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 09:26 am IST

MSRTC collects ₹137.37 crore from passenger traffic during Raksha Bandhan festival period and extended holiday weekend from August 8 to August 11

Pune: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) collected 137.37 crore from passenger traffic during the Raksha Bandhan festival period and extended holiday weekend from August 8 to August 11, with an unprecedented single-day collection of 39.09 crore on Monday alone — the highest daily earnings of the current financial year.

MSRTC collects <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>137.37 crore from passenger traffic during Raksha Bandhan festival period and extended holiday weekend from August 8 to August 11. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Pratap Sarnaik, transport minister and MSRTC chairman, said, “Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj (Diwali period) have historically been the two peak days for record revenue for the public transport utility.”

According to the officials, MSRTC collected 30.06 crore on August 9, 34.86 crore on August 10 (Raksha Bandhan) and 33.36 crore on August 11. Over these four days, 1.93 crore passengers, including 88 lakh women, availed the service.

