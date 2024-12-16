MSRTC issues new regulations for drivers & conductors to curb accidents

Following a spate of accidents – the latest being the BEST bus accident in Kurla in which seven people died, and the accident at a bus stand in Nashik – the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has come up with new regulations for drivers and conductors to rein in the number of accidents. Accordingly, it is now mandatory for drivers and conductors to undergo health checkups and mental tests every six months apart from 10 days of training every year. s per the information shared by the MSRTC, the work of preparing the new regulations is in its final stage and these will be implemented in the coming year. (HT PHOTO)

Not only are complaints against drivers increasing in many places, there is also a rise in disputes between ST bus conductors and drivers. As per the information shared by the MSRTC, the work of preparing the new regulations is in its final stage and these will be implemented in the coming year. The new regulations have been prepared in consultation with doctors, psychiatrists, ophthalmologists, traffic police and senior officers of the corporation.

MSRTC Pune divisional controller Pramod Nehul said, “The corporation has more than 16,000 modern and old buses. There are 34,000 drivers and 38,000 conductors. Whereas there are 2,300 drivers and 1,800 conductors in the Pune division. Currently, 280 modern buses have been registered. Many drivers are private and these regulations are mandatory for them too.”

“Health checkups and mental tests are conducted while recruiting employees. These tests are conducted by private institutions. However, the new regulations mandate that these tests be undertaken every six months,” Nehul said.