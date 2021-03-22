MSRTC Pune division to deploy officials at bus stands to check touts

Pune: Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Pune division has decided to deploy vigilance staff to clear extra passenger rush and act against touts at the ST stands and pickup spots. Although there are special squads and guards at all the three ST stands in the city – Swargate, Shivajinagar which is now shifted to Wakdewadi and Pune station, the officials will be helping them during the vacation season.

“We ply extra buses on various routes from Pune during summer vacation. As the holiday season is approaching, students, working people and other passengers travel to their hometown or tourist places across the state. All our ST stands are crowded with passengers and so to give better service, help and guidance to passengers, we have decided to deploy office staff at these stands. Accordingly, our officers will be working throughout the day at the stands and also at various pick-up points, including Katraj, Wakad, Bhosari phata, Hadapsar and Yerawada. We are following all Covid safety precautions at ST stands and no passenger without mask is allowed entry in a bus,” said Ramakant Gaikwad, MSRTC Pune division controller.

“Also, we want to keep a close watch on private bus agents who take away our passengers from ST stands. Earlier, we had checkers at ST stand premises, but they can be recognised because of the uniform. Now these officials are in civil dress to check this illegal agent business at stands.” Gaikwad said.

According to an ST official, touts and their travelling agencies park their buses and other small vehicles outside the ST stand and offer cheaper ticket rates to passengers visiting the ST stands. The MSRTC officials can only catch these agents and hand them over to local police stations.

Shankar Jadhav, a passenger who often travels to his village near Nashik by ST buses, said, “Though there are additional buses plying from the stands, there is no coordination and proper management for reservations. A passenger new to the stand gets confused as to where to go for ticket reservation, parcel office and catch a bus for a certain destination. The stands should improve these facilities.”