MSRTC to start VTS system for passengers across the state

The newly launched ‘vehicle tracking system’ (VTS) aboard Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses will enable passengers to track state transport buses while on the move. According to the MSRTC, a modern VTS technology is now installed in over 16,000 of the MSRTC buses. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The system has been developed on the lines of the Railway tracking system to help passengers understand bus information.

This system has been tested at various levels and the technical errors that came to light from this have been eliminated, and the test conducted on an experimental basis has also been successful. Work is also underway to develop a full-fledged mobile application.

The app will help passengers find out about seat vacancies or expected bus timings with a single click.

The buses of the MSRTC travel from urban areas to every corner of rural areas. Roads and internet access in villages and hamlets are critical to keep the VTS system operational. It was revealed that the system had malfunctioned in remote areas.

After this repair, the VTS device and GPS have been adapted to the roads. Also, there is often no internet on difficult ghats, hilly areas, plateaus and tunnels. At such times, passengers will be inconvenienced.

“For the passengers, GPS and modern systems have been installed in more than 16,000 MSRTC buses across the state. This system has been installed in 850 buses in the Pune division. The work of testing and troubleshooting has started. Soon this service will be started for passengers and the waiting period will be known through mobile,” said Pramod Nehul, MSRTC Pune divisional controller.