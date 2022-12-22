MTDC resorts expected to be 100% full for end-of-year celebrations

With Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) resorts and guesthouses across the state nearly 100% full for Christmas and New Year celebrations, the organisation is preparing to provide experiential activities to its guests to make this a memorable occasion.

According to the information shared by the MTDC, preparations are underway to celebrate Christmas and welcome the New Year in all its resorts. The corporation will make ‘Santa Claus’ chocolates available at all its resorts in addition to providing tourists information about their surroundings, the flora and fauna, culture and traditions, tourist facilities as well as safety and precautionary measures to be taken.

Deepak Harne, Pune regional manager, MTDC, said, “The corporation actually intends to provide experiential tourism in all its resorts. Therefore, tourists are opting for MTDC accommodation to welcome Christmas and New Year. Till now, 90% of MTDC’s resorts have been reserved and soon, all of them will be 100% full for year-end celebrations. While Ajantha (Faridapur) in the Aurangabad division, Lonar, Grape Park in the Nashik division, Bhandardara, Mahabaleshwar in the Pune division, Lonavala (Karla), Malshej ghat, Matheran, Tarakarli in Konkan, Kunkeshwar, Harihareshwar and Ganapatipule are the main tourist attractions.”

Plans are afoot to hold experiential activities for tourists related to Ayurveda, nature, and the local food and environment. “At the local level, we will be promoting local artists, professionals associated with the tourism industry and emerging artists while providing attractive electric lighting in all tourist accommodations. Yoga and wellness camps and activities such as local trips, treks and hill walks have been planned. Traditional games and pastimes will be given priority. Information about tourist spots within 100 km of the resorts will be provided to tourists staying at these resorts,” Harne said.

A total of 30 resorts and restaurants are operated by the MTDC across the state. With guests not only from Maharashtra but all over India expected to stay in these resorts, the MTDC is pulling out all stops to provide a wealth of experiences to the tourists, especially those who missed the corporation’s earlier themes of Varsha or monsoon tourism and Deepotsav or Diwali tourism.