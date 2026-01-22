Mudgway extends overall lead as Pune Grand Tour heads to stage 3

Pune: Luke Mudgway of China’s Li Ning Star clinched the Maratha Heritage Circuit, the stage two race of the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 cycling event, and retained the Yellow Jersey here on Wednesday. Riders zoom past the country side during stage two of the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 held in the City of Pune on the 21st January 2026. The Pune Grand Tour marks India’s first entry into the global professional cycling calendar. Owing to its UCI classification the PGT2026 will offer riders the opportunity to earn valuable ranking points that count toward qualification for the LA 2028 Summer Olympics. Photo by s Saikat Das /Sportzpics / PGT 2026

New Zealander Mudgway clocked 02:31:49 to win, taking the 105.3 km race deep into a landscape shaped by forts, steep gradients and unforgiving descents in Pune.

Having claimed stage one, Mudgway doubled down on his authority. The back-to-back victories placed him firmly at the top of the general classification battle as the race moved deeper into Maharashtra’s demanding terrain.

As per the information given by the PGT team, stage 2 covered a gruelling 105.3 km route across Pune district, starting from the Ladies Club in Camp at 12:30 pm and finishing at Nanded City on Sinhagad Road. The course, marked by relentless climbs, technical descents and intense heat, tested riders both physically and mentally. Mudgway clocked 02:31:49 to take the stage win, earning a 10-second bonus and consolidating his lead in the general classification.

Alan Carter Bettles of Roojai Insurance Winspeed, Thailand, finished second, while Yorben Lauryssen of Tarteletto–Isorex, Belgium, secured third place for the second day in a row. The top six riders finished with identical timings, with positions decided by a photo finish. Reflecting on the challenge, Mudgway said, “It was a hot day with lots of climbing. My teammates did an amazing job controlling the race, and I’m glad I could execute the sprint again.”

Meanwhile, race organisers Pune district collectorate confirmed that Stage 3 of the Tour will take place on Thursday, January 22, from Saswad to Baramati. The 137.7 km stage will begin at 12:30 pm from the Saswad Municipal Council near Chandan Tekdi and conclude at Vidya Pratishthan Arts, Science and Commerce College, Baramati. The route will pass through Saswad, Suphe, Panwadi Ghat, Nira and several villages in Saswad and Baramati talukas, offering local residents an opportunity to witness elite cyclists from India and abroad.

Authorities have appealed to citizens, local representatives, educational institutions, NCC and NSS volunteers, and sports organisations to cooperate with the administration to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the race, which now enters a longer and tactically complex phase through Maharashtra’s challenging terrain.

-With agency inputs