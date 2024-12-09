Multiple scrap shops gutted in fire at Kudalwadi 

A massive fire erupted in multiple scrap godowns and shops in the Kudalwadi area on Monday morning, in which, as many as 25 scrap shops and tin warehouses were completely gutted. The actual number of godowns gutted is yet to be ascertained. However, no casualties were reported, said Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials. Firefighting teams from Talawade, Chikhli-Moshi, Pradhikaran, Bhosari, Pimpri, Thergaon, and Rahatani fire stations were dispatched to the scene. (HT PHOTO)

As per officials, the fire incident was reported to the Fire Brigade department around 10:19 AM. The PCMC central fire station received an alert about a fire at a scrap yard near Indrayani Chowk, Kudulwadi Chikhli. Firefighting teams from Talawade, Chikhli-Moshi, Pradhikaran, Bhosari, Pimpri, Thergaon, and Rahatani fire stations were dispatched to the scene.

It was observed that a massive fire had engulfed around 20-25 scrap shops across three acres of area. Thick plumes of smoke were visible in the sky. The scrap yards contained highly inflammable materials such as foam rubber, plastic materials, raw materials used in plastic manufacturing, scrap parts of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers, polythene bags, oil cans, and drums. Due to the large stockpile of flammable materials, narrow roads, and shed-like structures, the fire brigade faced significant challenges in extinguishing the fire.

Rishikant Chipade, fire officer at PCMC, said after relentless efforts spanning five hours, the fire brigade managed to bring the fire under control using continuous water spraying, consuming approximately 70 to 75 water tanker loads.

“While the flames have subsided, cooling operations are still underway. The actual number of godowns gutted is yet to be calculated,” he said.

A total of 20 fire tenders were deployed for the operation which included 15 fire tenders from PCMC and 5 fire tenders from Pune Municipal Corporation, PMRDA, Tata Motors, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Chakan MIDC, and Hinjawadi fire stations. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and no casualties have been reported.

During the incident, senior officials including additional commissioner of PCMC, Pradeep Jambhale Patil; deputy commissioner, Manoj Lonkar; fire officers Rishikant Chipade, Dilip Gaikwad and Balasaheb Vaidya, along with a team of 96 personnel, worked tirelessly to bring the fire under control.

Jambhale Patil, additional commissioner, PCMC, informed all these scrap godowns and shops were illegal and operating sans fire safety compliance.

“Considering such frequent incidents reported in the past the civic body will take the required stern action,” said, Jambhale Patil.