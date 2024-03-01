 Multiple vehicles vandalised in Mundhwa by miscreant - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Multiple vehicles vandalised in Mundhwa by miscreant

Multiple vehicles vandalised in Mundhwa by miscreant

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 01, 2024 10:10 PM IST

Unidentified individual vandalizes five vehicles in Mundhwa area at Keshav Nagar. Police investigating with CCTV footage. Case registered under IPC sections.

At least five vehicles parked along the roadside in the Mundhwa area were vandalised by an unidentified individual on Friday. The incident was reported at around 2:15 am on Friday at Keshav Nagar, Mundhwa.

The accused also attacked the complainant, but managed to escape without revealing his identity, the police said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
As per the complaint filed by Tatyasaheb Bhosale (39), a resident of Keshav Nagar Mundhwa. On Friday at around 2:15 am an unidentified individual created a ruckus in the area and vandalised parked vehicles including cars, motorcycles, and three auto rickshaws with an iron rod.

The accused also attacked the complainant, but managed to escape without revealing his identity, the police said. Police officials from the Mundhwa police station are analysing CCTV footage in the locality to identify and trace the miscreant and soon necessary action will be initiated in this case.

A case has been registered at Mundhwa police station under IPC sections 307,506,427 and the relevant sections and further investigation is ongoing on.

