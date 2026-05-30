Mumbai, Pune record highest number of FYJC admission allotments

PUNE: The Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Maharashtra, on May 29, 2026, at 11 am announced the first regular merit list for the online, class 11 (FYJC) admission process for the academic year 2026-27. According to official data, a total of 1,251,259 students registered for the admission process across Maharashtra while 887,264 students completed both part 1 and part 2 of the admission application process by confirming their college preferences. According to official data, a total of 1,251,259 students registered for the admission process across Maharashtra while 887,264 students completed both part 1 and part 2 of the admission application process by confirming their college preferences. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

As per the information shared by the education department, 574,943 students have been allotted seats in junior colleges across the state in the first regular admission round. At 133,323, the Mumbai division has recorded the highest number of FYJC admission allotments; followed by the Pune division with 109,622 allotments. Both Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisions have also witnessed strong participation with more than 64,000 allotments, each. Officials said that the centralised online process aims to ensure transparency and streamline admissions across 9,591 junior colleges participating in the state-wide system.

Among the streams, science has emerged as the most preferred option with 323,431 students securing allotments in science colleges; followed by 126,090 students securing allotments in commerce colleges; and 125,422 students securing allotments in arts colleges.

Students are advised to log in to the official admission portal and check their allotment status through the ‘CAP Allotment Status’ option. Those who have received allotments and wish to confirm admission must upload the required documents online, and complete the admission confirmation process within the stipulated period by physically reporting to the allotted junior college. Those who haven’t received allotments in the first round are advised to participate in subsequent rounds after reviewing previous cut-offs and available college preferences.

The Directorate has clarified that students allotted colleges within their top 10 preferences must confirm admission during the scheduled admission window. Students who fail to confirm their admission within the deadline may lose their allotted seats and will have to participate in subsequent rounds. The department has also issued instructions for students applying under in-house, minority, and management quota categories to complete the process between May 29 and June 3, 2026.

“Students and parents should carefully check the allotment status through their login and complete the admission confirmation process within the stipulated schedule. Students who fail to confirm admission within the given deadline may lose their allotted seats in the current round. The centralised online admission process has been implemented to ensure transparency, efficiency, and smooth admissions across Maharashtra,” said Mahesh Palkar, director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Maharashtra.